Tata Electronics captures 26% share of India's iPhone production

Tata Electronics has cemented its position as a significant supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone, pressing the pedal in 2024 on three critical fronts — production, exports, and direct employment — to meet the needs of the Cupertino-based technology giant.

Tata Electronics — which acquired Wistron’s iPhone facility in Narsapura, Karnataka, for $125 million in October 2023 — has significantly ramped up operations since mid-2024. The plant’s annual production soared to over Rs 40,000 crore during the January–December 2024 period — a 180 per cent surge compared to Rs 14,300 crore in the previous year. This performance positions the Tatas as