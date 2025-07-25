Tata group invested Rs 1 trn in 5 years, 'ready for future': Chandrasekaran

The Tata group has in five years invested Rs 1 trillion in its companies and it is “fit and ready for the future”, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has said, listing semiconductors and digital services among core areas for growth.

A multi-year strategy for financial and strategic discipline has put the group in a position of strength as it eyes growth in technology, manufacturing and consumer businesses, he said in the conglomerate’s annual report for FY25. Tata Sons is the unlisted holding company of the salt-to-software group.

The group’s aggregate revenue has increased 1.9 times in five years; net profit