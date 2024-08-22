Tata group's listed companies see small increase in new hiring in FY24

The employee strength of Tata group’s 23 listed companies increased marginally by 1.4 per cent to 824,162 or 0.824 million in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to the previous year, as per the annual reports submitted by these companies.

The main reason for the small uptick in the aggregate number is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Amid weak global demand and a dip in discretionary spends, Indian IT services companies have seen their headcount also dip. TCS has preferred not to backfill the voluntary attrition seen in the past few quarters. Trent, the Tata group’s retail arm,