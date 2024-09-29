Tata-JLR unit takes the wheel, steering India towards luxury car export hub

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India, rather than being assembled and exported. This milestone sets the project apart in India’s automotive history.

The company announced that the state-of-the-art production facility, located in Panapakkam, Ranipet district, will produce both cars and sport utility vehicles.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said during the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday that the plant will