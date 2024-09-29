Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Tata-JLR unit takes the wheel, steering India towards luxury car export hub

Tata-JLR unit takes the wheel, steering India towards luxury car export hub

The company announced that the state-of-the-art production facility, located in Panapakkam, Ranipet district, will produce both cars and sport utility vehicles

Tata Motors
Premium

Tata Motors

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India, rather than being assembled and exported. This milestone sets the project apart in India’s automotive history.

The company announced that the state-of-the-art production facility, located in Panapakkam, Ranipet district, will produce both cars and sport utility vehicles.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said during the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday that the plant will
Topics : Tata Motors JLR Tamil Nadu automobile manufacturer Auto industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon