Tata-owned British icon JLR is out for hunt with models assembled in India

Last month, JLR started delivering the first made-in-India (assembled from completely knocked down units) Range Rover. Deliveries of assembled-in-India Range Rover Sport will start from the middle of August (Photo: Land Rover)

In the sultry heat of May, British luxury car brand JLR opened its doors to the first ever Range Rover House nestled in the

quaint coastal town of Alibaug, off Mumbai.



The idea is to offer an immersive experience to people who would spend a day at the villa, which has a luxe atelier (current trends in luxury fashion), fragrance lab (scents sourced from Darjeeling tea to Kashmir saffron), sound therapy, a design studio that shows the aesthetic considerations that go into making a Range Rover, and a bespoke studio for personalising a Range Rover.



In a show of commitment to