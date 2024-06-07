Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata-owned British icon JLR is out for hunt with models assembled in India

India will supplement Range Rover's global production at its iconic manufacturing base in Solihull, which will also produce Range Rover's upcoming fully electric model

range rover
Premium

Last month, JLR started delivering the first made-in-India (assembled from completely knocked down units) Range Rover. Deliveries of assembled-in-India Range Rover Sport will start from the middle of August (Photo: Land Rover)

Sohini Das Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
In the sultry heat of May, British luxury car brand JLR opened its doors to the first ever Range Rover House nestled in the 
quaint coastal town of Alibaug, off Mumbai.
 
The idea is to offer an immersive experience to people who would spend a day at the villa,  which has a luxe atelier (current trends in luxury fashion), fragrance lab (scents sourced from Darjeeling tea to Kashmir saffron), sound therapy, a design studio that shows the aesthetic considerations that go into making a Range Rover, and a bespoke studio for personalising a Range Rover.
 
In a show of commitment to
Topics : Electric Vehicles Jaguar Range Rover

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon