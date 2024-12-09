Business Standard
Tata Power consistently meets guidance and growth inspires confidence

Tata Power has consistently met guidance. Profitability till FY30 will be driven by RE, T&D, and hydro

Solar rooftop installations are projected to report a 36 per cent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) over FY24-FY30

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

On its Investor Day on December 6, Tata Power clarified its five-year strategy. Tata Power wants to be an end-to-end power solutions company with a presence across the energy chain from generation to distribution to trading, and from solar manufacturing to solar utility at scale and rooftop EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction).
 
This includes a capex of Rs 1.5 trillion, 23 gigawatt (Gw) green capacity (from 20GW earlier) and a revenue target of Rs 1 trillion and a profit target of two times or Rs 10,000 crore by FY30. The target for renewable energy (RE) capacity is 15Gw by FY27,
