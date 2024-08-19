Business Standard
Tata's Rs 6K cr plant for iPhones likely to start operations in November

Hosur factory to be second assembly plant for Tata

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Aug 19 2024

US-based tech major Apple Inc is set to get its fourth iPhone assembly plant in India, which is being built by its key contract manufacturer Tata Electronics and is likely to start production in November, sources privy to the development said.
 
The factory in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur will be the second iPhone assembly plant for Tata Electronics following its acquisition of Taiwanese EMS player Wistron’s unit, which was in the works for two years.
 
According to sources, preparations are in full swing to launch iPhones from the 250 acres plant, which already houses a components factory set

