Tata Sons' 93% stake in Tata Capital valued at nearly ₹98,000 crore

Tata Sons' 93% stake in Tata Capital valued at nearly ₹98,000 crore

Tata Sons' 93% stake in Tata Capital is valued at ₹98,178 crore, based on a March rights issue. The company is preparing for an IPO that could unlock ₹17,672 crore

Tata Sons, the holding company of the $150 billion Tata Group, is preparing to dilute as much as 18 per cent of its stake in Tata Capital through an initial public offering (IPO), potentially unlocking ₹17,672 crore

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Tata Group holding firm, Tata Sons' 93 per cent stake in financial services arm Tata Capital is valued at ₹98,178 crore ($11.4 billion), based on the ₹281-per-share pricing of a March rights issue, the company disclosed in its FY25 annual report — providing the first public glimpse into the valuation of one of India’s largest non-bank lenders.
 
The rights issue, priced at a premium of ₹271 per share, implied a total equity valuation of ₹1.05 trillion for Tata Capital, placing it eighth among India’s top 10 NBFCs by market valuation.
 
Tata Sons, the holding company of the $150 billion Tata
