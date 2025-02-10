Tata Sons' CSR money may go to Ratan Tata endowment trust, foundation

The Tata Group is giving finishing touches to a plan to direct the entire corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund of the group holding company, Tata Sons, to the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation, which will use the money to support social sector projects.

Both the entities were set up to undertake social sector projects funded by investments made by the late Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, who died in October last year.

Tata’s investments in various startups and 0.84 per cent (approx) stake in Tata Sons are worth Rs 10,000 crore, according to estimates. These