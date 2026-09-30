TCE's long march from Tata captive to global engineering consultancy

TCE began in 1962 as Tata-Ebasco Consulting Engineering Services, a joint venture (JV) between Tata Electric Companies (now Tata Power) and Ebasco Services of New York, US. The JV was set up to serve the captive needs of Tata’s power companies, bring foreign technology to India, and build capabilities locally.

In 1968, the JV was reconstituted as TCE. TCE was then integrated into Tata Sons in 1974 and incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary in 1999. It subsequently diversified its business segments.

By March 2026, TCE was providing engineering and consultancy services to projects worth $50 billion.

It is present in 60 countries across six continents. With seven patents under its belt and 12,000 projects delivered, TCE operates in sectors such as power, infrastructure, mining and metallurgy, hydrocarbon and chemical, and advanced facilities.

In 2025-26 (FY26), TCE reported a total consolidated income of about ₹2,885 crore, up 37.9 per cent year-on-year, and an order inflow of ₹3,958 crore. Its order book typically remains at around 1.4x its revenue, said Amit Sharma, managing director and chief executive officer of TCE, in an interaction with Business Standard in July this year.

The company describes itself as a pure-play engineering and design consultancy and does not undertake engineering, procurement and construction contracting, fabrication or procurement.

TCE also operates at arm’s length from other Tata group companies. Less than 10 per cent of its business now comes from Tata group companies, while around 90 per cent comes from customers outside the group.

The company had around 8,455 employees globally at the end of FY26 and expects the number to exceed 10,000 during the current financial year (2026-27).

Its expressed goal is to become a $1 billion revenue company by 2030-31 through organic growth, sector-specific expansion, country-specific growth, and selective inorganic opportunities. Over the past decade, TCE has grown nearly sixfold and is targeting another threefold expansion over the next five years.

TCE’s international business has increased from about 2 per cent of revenue a decade ago to nearly 48 per cent in FY26, with the acquisition of a design engineering firm in the US, announced in January 2025, contributing to the expansion. Its order book is roughly split 50:50 between international and domestic business.

According to its FY26 annual report, TCE is building what Rajat Kaushal, its chief business officer and head of the international sales and marketing group, calls a global engineering enterprise.

“We are not operating a traditional back-office model. Instead, we have a front office in both India and the US. We are creating synergies between the two to participate in the large-scale investments taking place globally in infrastructure, energy, and supply chain realignment,” Sharma had said.

He added that TCE is seeing opportunities in data centres, nuclear, battery technologies, chemicals, steel, aluminium and copper, as well as solar, hydropower, pumped storage, and coal-fired power plants.

Energy remains a key area for the company. TCE has worked on over 200 gigawatt of hydropower, solar, wind, and nuclear capacity. The company has also been involved in nearly every nuclear project developed in India over the past five decades, with roughly 85 per cent of India’s nuclear capacity having involved TCE.