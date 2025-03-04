Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Capital seeks approval for related party deals with Tata Steel, TCS

Under the factoring arrangement, Tata Steel discounts its sales receivables with Tata Capital (TCL) arising from goods sold on credit to customers

The Tata group’s unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group’s financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua
Photo: Company website

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Tata group’s financial services firm, Tata Capital (TCL), has sought its shareholders’ approval to conduct related party transactions worth Rs 15,300 crore in FY26 with other group firms—Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services—as part of pre-listing regulatory requirements.
 
In a regulatory filing today, Tata Capital, which must be listed by September this year to meet Reserve Bank of India norms, said it provides Tata Steel, a Tata group company, with factoring services estimated at Rs 10,000 crore. This accounts for approximately 55 per cent of TCL’s annual consolidated turnover for the 2023–24 financial year and is conducted at arm’s length
