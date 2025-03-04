Tata Capital seeks approval for related party deals with Tata Steel, TCS

Tata group’s financial services firm, Tata Capital (TCL), has sought its shareholders’ approval to conduct related party transactions worth Rs 15,300 crore in FY26 with other group firms—Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services—as part of pre-listing regulatory requirements.

In a regulatory filing today, Tata Capital, which must be listed by September this year to meet Reserve Bank of India norms, said it provides Tata Steel, a Tata group company, with factoring services estimated at Rs 10,000 crore. This accounts for approximately 55 per cent of TCL’s annual consolidated turnover for the 2023–24 financial year and is conducted at arm’s length