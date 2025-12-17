Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / TCS pegs annualised AI revenue at $1.5 billion as adoption scales up

TCS has disclosed for the first time that its annualised AI revenue is about $1.5 billion, as investors seek clarity on returns from large AI investments across IT services firms

TCS is engaged in more than 5,000 AI-related engagements to date.

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said its annualised revenue from artificial intelligence (AI) stood at about $1.5 billion and is growing 16.3 per cent sequentially, marking the first time India’s largest IT services company has disclosed this metric as investors seek clarity on returns on investment when firms are pouring billions into the AI ecosystem.
 
Why has TCS disclosed its AI revenue now? 
Indian IT companies have said AI is part of every deal discussion and is increasingly baked into renewals to improve efficiency and productivity for clients. However, they have largely refrained from disclosing revenue generated from the
