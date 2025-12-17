TCS pegs annualised AI revenue at $1.5 billion as adoption scales up

Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) said its annualised revenue from artificial intelligence (AI) stood at about $1.5 billion and is growing 16.3 per cent sequentially, marking the first time India’s largest IT services company has disclosed this metric as investors seek clarity on returns on investment when firms are pouring billions into the AI ecosystem.

Why has TCS disclosed its AI revenue now?

Indian IT companies have said AI is part of every deal discussion and is increasingly baked into renewals to improve efficiency and productivity for clients. However, they have largely refrained from disclosing revenue generated from the