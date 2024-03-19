Sensex (    %)
                             
TCS likely to offer 7-8% average salary hike to offsite employees

TCS' attrition rate has been normalising, standing at 13.3 per cent for the third quarter of FY24, down from 14.9 per cent in the previous quarter

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 12:18 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services firm, is planning to increase salaries by an average of 7-8 per cent for its offsite employees and 2-4 per cent for its onsite staffers in 2024-25. High performers can expect a raise of 12-15 per cent.
 
The company, which had a headcount of 603,305 as of December 31, 2023, will be closely looking at the promotions and the process may also get pushed to the first quarter of FY25, revealed a source on condition of anonymity, because he is not authorised to speak to the media. These increments will be effective

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 12:18 AM IST

