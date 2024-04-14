Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TCS will continue to hire despite decrease in headcount: CHRO Lakkad

For Q4 FY24, TCS's headcount was down by 1,759 on a sequential basis. In Q3, the firm's headcount dipped by 5,580

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
Premium

When asked to comment on a recent case filed by an employee in the US on grounds of discrimination, Lakkad refrained from responding as the case is currently in the courts | (Photo: Wikipedia)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest information technology services firm, has reported a headcount decrease for three consecutive quarters. This development marks a first, but Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of TCS, stated that the company will continue hiring at the same volume as in the past.

"I believe that we will continue to hire people. Even in FY23, we hired a large number of people on a gross addition headcount basis. We are optimistic that FY25 will be better than FY24; I expect that we will continue hiring, and we have already commenced campus recruitment," said Lakkad in
Topics : Tata Consultancy Services TCS campus hiring

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon