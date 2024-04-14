TCS will continue to hire despite decrease in headcount: CHRO Lakkad

When asked to comment on a recent case filed by an employee in the US on grounds of discrimination, Lakkad refrained from responding as the case is currently in the courts | (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest information technology services firm, has reported a headcount decrease for three consecutive quarters. This development marks a first, but Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of TCS, stated that the company will continue hiring at the same volume as in the past.

"I believe that we will continue to hire people. Even in FY23, we hired a large number of people on a gross addition headcount basis. We are optimistic that FY25 will be better than FY24; I expect that we will continue hiring, and we have already commenced campus recruitment," said Lakkad in