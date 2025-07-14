Temasek's India exposure hits $50 bn, eyes $3-4 bn annual investments

Singapore government-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings has increased its exposure to India to more than $50 billion as of March 2025, up from $37 billion a year earlier, reinforcing its confidence in the country’s long-term economic trajectory. The Singapore-based investment firm plans to deploy $3–4 billion annually in India, senior leadership said in an interview.

“We are long-term investors,” said Ravi Lambah, Head of India and Strategic Initiatives at Temasek, speaking here today. “We have a strong track record of partnering with early-stage companies and entrepreneurs through their lifecycle of growth, IPO, and market leadership over the years; some examples