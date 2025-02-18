Tesla's India entry likely as job listings hint at Mumbai showroom

US electric vehicle giant Tesla has posted 13 job openings based in Mumbai, triggering speculation about the carmaker’s possible India entry after it recorded a decline in global sales last year for the first time in a decade.

Of the job listings posted on the company’s website, four are in vehicle service, six in sales and customer support, and three in operations and business support. This suggests that the company is looking to open an outlet that would serve as both a sales and service point for its cars.

An email sent to Tesla remained unanswered till the time of