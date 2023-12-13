Sensex (0.05%)
Tiruppur's sustainable fashion materials gain traction in global market

Seeing interest from Primark, Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Decathlon

fashion, cottage industry, cloth making,
Premium

Workers at Ecoline Clothing manufacturing unit in Karur

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
‘Made from recycled materials’ is a tag that’s hard to miss in branded stores while shopping for anything from apparel to accessories. As recycled fashion moves from being niche to mainstream in India, the country’s largest textile industrial cluster Tiruppur is upping its game in that space.

Taking a cue from international brands, companies in Tiruppur are targeting as much as 30 per cent of their business to come from recycling sources within a few years. Having started out on sustainable fashion recently by manufacturing garments using recycled fabrics and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, Tiruppur is already seeing interest from European majors including Primark, Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Decathlon.

Tiruppur’s exports are pegged at Rs 34,350 crore in 2022-23 and the

Topics : fashion industry textile market Fabrics Tesco

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

