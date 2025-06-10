Titan looks to double bag sales under IRTH, Fastrack brands in FY26

Titan’s accessory division, which retails bags under brands like IRTH and Fastrack, is eyeing a 100 per cent growth of the number of units sold in financial year 2025-26 (FY26) from FY25.

“In FY25, we sold as many as 7.5 lakh bags under the IRTH and Fastrack brands. Now, we are expecting an almost 100 per cent growth in FY26 on account of improving customer preferences, and rise in disposable incomes of women, among other factors. This would mean a doubling of units sold in the new financial year to almost 15 lakh bags,” Manish Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO)-fragrance