Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Reduce unclaimed assets: FM Sitharaman to financial sector regulators

Reduce unclaimed assets: FM Sitharaman to financial sector regulators

At the 29th FSDC meeting, FM Nirmala Sitharaman pushed for swift return of unclaimed financial assets and called for simplified, unified KYC norms across all sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked financial sector regulators to take necessary steps to reduce unclaimed assets in the financial system—such as bank deposits, dividends, shares, post office accounts, insurance and pension funds—and ensure expeditious and seamless refunds to rightful owners. The request came during the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) held in Mumbai.
 
The FSDC deliberated on emerging trends in the domestic and global macro-financial landscape and stressed the need to remain vigilant.
 
“The Council recognised the need for proactive efforts to mitigate potential risks to financial stability while adopting adequate safeguards for the financial system’s resilience,” the Press Information Bureau said in a release.
 
 
Members agreed to strengthen inter-regulatory coordination for the broader development of the financial sector.
 
Chairing the 29th FSDC meeting, Sitharaman urged regulators and departments to expedite the refund process by conducting special district-level camps. 

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@nsitharaman)

SPMCIL delivers 3.4 metric tonnes of refined gold to RBI in FY25: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman hails SPMCIL, hopes it to get status of Navratna soon

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI pays Rs 8,076.84 cr dividend to govt, cheque presented to FM Sitharaman

PremiumMoody's, Moodys

Finance ministry meets Moody's execs, makes case for ratings upgrade

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM flags drug menace as major national threat, seeks stronger DRI action

 
“This drive is to be conducted in coordination with the RBI, SEBI, MCA, PFRDA, and IRDA, along with banks, pension agencies, insurance companies, etc.,” the release said. “The unclaimed amounts comprise deposits in banks; unclaimed shares and dividends managed by IEPFA [Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority]; and unclaimed insurance and pension funds with IRDAI and PFRDA, respectively,” it added.
 
Sitharaman also emphasised the need to prioritise the interests of ordinary citizens by ensuring that refunds to rightful claimants are processed swiftly.
 
The finance minister urged the council to take proactive steps to offer citizens a seamless experience with KYC processes across the financial sector. Discussions included prescribing common KYC norms and simplifying and digitising the KYC process, including digital onboarding for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) in the Indian securities market.
 
The FSDC also discussed formulating strategies to implement previous decisions and Budget announcements, such as establishing an appropriate framework to evaluate and enhance the responsiveness of regulations and subsidiary instructions.
 
The meeting also reviewed trends in financing flows as part of a strategy to increase the investment ratio. It discussed measures to expand the reach of factoring services and improve the effectiveness of account aggregator networks.
 
Attendees included Sanjay Malhotra; Reserve Bank of India Governor; Ajay Seth, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India; and Parmod Kumar Arora, Member (Actuary), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, among others.
 

More From This Section

World bank

World Bank keeps India growth forecast unchanged amid trade uncertainty

mutual fund, large cap, fund houses, fund

Equity MF inflows hit 13-month low in May despite market recovery

capex

India Inc to double capex to $850 billion over the next five years

PremiumCorporate guarantees by BSE 500

Why corporate guarantees have emerged as a new battleground in tax disputes

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

No declining trend in FDI, India seeing renewed inflows: Piyush Goyal

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman SEBI KYC RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon