Reduce unclaimed assets: FM Sitharaman to financial sector regulators

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked financial sector regulators to take necessary steps to reduce unclaimed assets in the financial system—such as bank deposits, dividends, shares, post office accounts, insurance and pension funds—and ensure expeditious and seamless refunds to rightful owners. The request came during the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) held in Mumbai.
The FSDC deliberated on emerging trends in the domestic and global macro-financial landscape and stressed the need to remain vigilant.
“The Council recognised the need for proactive efforts to mitigate potential risks to financial stability while adopting adequate safeguards for the financial system’s resilience,” the Press Information Bureau said in a release.
Members agreed to strengthen inter-regulatory coordination for the broader development of the financial sector.
Chairing the 29th FSDC meeting, Sitharaman urged regulators and departments to expedite the refund process by conducting special district-level camps.
Also Read
“This drive is to be conducted in coordination with the RBI, SEBI, MCA, PFRDA, and IRDA, along with banks, pension agencies, insurance companies, etc.,” the release said. “The unclaimed amounts comprise deposits in banks; unclaimed shares and dividends managed by IEPFA [Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority]; and unclaimed insurance and pension funds with IRDAI and PFRDA, respectively,” it added.
Sitharaman also emphasised the need to prioritise the interests of ordinary citizens by ensuring that refunds to rightful claimants are processed swiftly.
The finance minister urged the council to take proactive steps to offer citizens a seamless experience with KYC processes across the financial sector. Discussions included prescribing common KYC norms and simplifying and digitising the KYC process, including digital onboarding for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) in the Indian securities market.
The FSDC also discussed formulating strategies to implement previous decisions and Budget announcements, such as establishing an appropriate framework to evaluate and enhance the responsiveness of regulations and subsidiary instructions.
The meeting also reviewed trends in financing flows as part of a strategy to increase the investment ratio. It discussed measures to expand the reach of factoring services and improve the effectiveness of account aggregator networks.
Attendees included Sanjay Malhotra; Reserve Bank of India Governor; Ajay Seth, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India; and Parmod Kumar Arora, Member (Actuary), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, among others.