Flipkart to create more than one lakh seasonal jobs in festive season

Swaraj unveils new range of tractors in 40-50 horsepower category

360 ONE launches first balanced hybrid scheme in mutual fund space

EFC India starts 65,000 sq ft co-working centre in Noida to expand biz

Apollo Hospitals to have 3,000 beds under real-time patient monitoring

Blackstone, Baring in race to acquire up to 20% stake in pharma firm Cipla

Torrent Pharma gears up to buyout Cipla promoters, approach PE funding

Cipla Q1 preview: India biz may push profit over 50% QoQ; US sales to drag

Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical major, Torrent Pharmaceutical, has emerged as a frontrunner to acquire its rival Cipla with its non-binding offer 30 per cent higher than American private equity major, Blackstone's offer.

A source close to Torrent said the group is in talks with several investors, including private equity firms, to join its bid to acquire Cipla – which is far bigger than Torrent in terms of revenues

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com