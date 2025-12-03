TP Link India plant to initially focus on catering to domestic demand: COO

Consumer electronics maker TP-Link will begin production at its India plant with a focus on meeting domestic demand for consumer electronics and surveillance equipment during the first 18-24 months, before shifting attention to exports to the Middle East and other Asian markets, the company’s chief operating officer Bijoy Alaylo said.

“Globally, we have factories across Vietnam, Brazil, and the US. We are planning one in India as well. Right now, we are talking to state governments about the subsidies they can offer us. Once that is through, we will start work on getting the regulatory approvals, which can take a