Trade barriers with China will adversely impact us: NTPC Green Energy

The green energy arm of India’s largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government’s restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wind equipment manufacturing.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), which filed for the IPO last week, is aiming to initiate the listing in the next two months.

The DRHP of NGEL enlisted several risk areas to their business, of which imports from China is a significant factor.



All the green energy projects of NTPC were housed under NGEL when it was formed