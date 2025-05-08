Tribeca eyes 8-12 projects in 3 years under new plotted housing arm

Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner of the Trump Organisation in India, is planning to launch 8 to 12 projects over the next three years with its foray into plotted developments, branded villas and hospitality-led projects through a new vertical—Tribeca Estates.

Dharam Mehta, managing partner of Tribeca Estates, told Business Standard that the vertical aims to develop world-class, fully integrated communities around major Indian cities, offering planned plotted developments, ultra-luxury villas and curated five-star amenities.

“Over the next three years, Tribeca Estates is aiming to launch 8 to 12 projects across key growth markets,” Mehta said.

He added that Tribeca Estates