Trump Organisation to foray into Indian commercial real estate sector

Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner for Trump Organization in India, on Wednesday announced the launch of Trump World Centre in Pune, marking the US-based conglomerate's first foray into commercial real estate in India.

“Estimated to be finished by 2029, the 1.6 million sq ft centre is expected to generate sales exceeding Rs 2,500 crore,” Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, told Business Standard.

The project will be undertaken in a joint partnership between Tribeca Developers and Pune-based realty company Kundan Spaces.

The property will feature two glass towers with over 27 floors of office space. “One tower will offer for-sale