Trump's tariffs, market volatility delay marquee M&A transactions in India

US President Donald Trump's flip-flop on reciprocal tariffs, combined with heightened market volatility, is delaying major acquisitions in India as potential buyers seek more time for due diligence.

Bankers say several high-profile deals, including those involving the sale of AkzoNobel India, Novartis India, and HDB Financial Services, are now on pause as buyers seek more time to navigate the valuation fog.

The turbulence stems in part from the White House’s tariff tantrums, which have raised questions around supply chains, cost structures and, crucially, valuations. While most investors regard the US tariffs as short-term political theatre, the volatility they have unleashed