Tupperware seems to have gone past its glory days even in Indian kitchens

Last week, the direct-selling plastic container major Tupperware filed for bankruptcy in US courts; however, the story in India does not look too bright either.

The company, which started in the US in the early 1940s and later set foot in India almost 30 years ago, has seen its sales slowly dwindle, and in FY23, its bottom line was in the red.

According to data from Capitaline Database, the maker of colourful plastic containers, which were easily seen in most urban kitchens over the last three decades, saw its sales at Rs 475.8 crore in FY15 and its profit