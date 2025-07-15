Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS logistics firm attributes rising efficiency, lower costs to AI adoption

Logistics parks operate at full capacity as AI adoption drives operational efficiency, cost reduction and higher customer retention despite global tariff challenges

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI
Swaminathan said AI significantly reduces operational errors, especially in paperwork.

Prachi PisalDev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technologies in its logistics and warehousing operations has helped TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) reduce costs and attract new customers, said Ravi Swaminathan, the company’s founder and vice-chairman.
 
“Following the adoption of AI, it becomes very efficient, not only for us but also for our customers (because of using technology). We look at AI in a very positive way. It's not that it is going to take away jobs, but on the contrary, create new jobs,” said Swaminathan. “The adoption of AI is like shifting from typewriters to computers, and every industry
