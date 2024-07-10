Business Standard
TVS open to developing CNG bike after launch of Bajaj Freedom 125

The CNG fuel option in the commuter segment offers a reduced fuel bill for the consumer

Shine JacobSohini Das Chennai/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

After Bajaj Auto recently launched the world's first CNG motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom 125, more players are betting big on alternative fuels, with industry majors like TVS Motor keen on CNG itself.

The CNG fuel option in the commuter segment offers a reduced fuel bill for the consumer. As Bajaj has claimed, the operating cost of Freedom 125 is 50 per cent less compared to a conventional petrol-only bike.

“All the technology options (CNG, EV, multi-fuels, etc.) are very exciting, and we are interested," said a TVS Motor spokesperson.

However, the official said that as announced by the company this

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

