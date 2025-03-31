Monday, March 31, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Two years after rebranding, Agilus looks to reduce marketing spend

Two years after rebranding, Agilus looks to reduce marketing spend

Agilus Diagnostics, formerly known as SRL Diagnostics, is likely to reduce its marketing spend to 2.5-3 per cent in FY26, a senior executive said

Agilus Diagnostics
In FY25, Agilus incurred an additional marketing expense of Rs 50 crore over and above its usual spending. Image: X@agilusDx

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Nearly two years after its rebranding exercise, Agilus Diagnostics — formerly SRL Diagnostics — is confident of reducing its marketing expenses incurred to create awareness around the brand-name change. From nearly 4 per cent of revenue in FY25, the company's marketing spend is likely to come down to 2.5-3 per cent in FY26, a senior executive said.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Anand K, managing director and chief executive officer of Agilus Diagnostics, which rebranded itself in May 2023, said there would be some additional marketing expenditure in the fourth quarter of FY25 and the first quarter of FY26. However, the
Topics : spending SRL Diagnostics Pharma sector Pharma Companies

