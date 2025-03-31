Two years after rebranding, Agilus looks to reduce marketing spend

Nearly two years after its rebranding exercise, Agilus Diagnostics — formerly SRL Diagnostics — is confident of reducing its marketing expenses incurred to create awareness around the brand-name change. From nearly 4 per cent of revenue in FY25, the company's marketing spend is likely to come down to 2.5-3 per cent in FY26, a senior executive said.

Speaking to Business Standard, Anand K, managing director and chief executive officer of Agilus Diagnostics, which rebranded itself in May 2023, said there would be some additional marketing expenditure in the fourth quarter of FY25 and the first quarter of FY26. However, the