Home / Companies / News / Unicommerce bets big on Shipway to take on competitor Shiprocket

Unicommerce bets big on Shipway to take on competitor Shiprocket

The SaaS company had acquired 42.76 per cent of Shipway last December. It has now acquired the remaining 57.24 per cent

Unicommerce
Unicommerce.| Photo: X(@Unicommerce)

Udisha Srivastav Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Unicommerce, an ecommerce enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, has announced complete acquisition of Shipway, a courier aggregation platform, in what it says is a bid to take on rival ecommerce enablement platform Shiprocket.
 
The company announced the acquisition on March 20. Unicommerce had initially secured a 42.76 per cent stake in Shipway on December 17, 2024. And has now acquired the remaining 57.24 per cent.
 
The acquisition will be executed through a preferential issue of equity shares, with Unicommerce issuing over 60 lakh shares, in exchange for Shipway shares held by its promoters and other individual shareholders. The share-swap ratio has
Topics : Unicommerce Shipping industry courier service Shipping

