Unicommerce bets big on Shipway to take on competitor Shiprocket

Unicommerce, an ecommerce enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, has announced complete acquisition of Shipway, a courier aggregation platform, in what it says is a bid to take on rival ecommerce enablement platform Shiprocket.

The company announced the acquisition on March 20. Unicommerce had initially secured a 42.76 per cent stake in Shipway on December 17, 2024. And has now acquired the remaining 57.24 per cent.

The acquisition will be executed through a preferential issue of equity shares, with Unicommerce issuing over 60 lakh shares, in exchange for Shipway shares held by its promoters and other individual shareholders. The share-swap ratio has