Universal Studios looks to join Excel Entertainment cast with stake buy

Comcast Corp’s Universal Studios is in discussions with Excel Entertainment, the Indian movie production powerhouse founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, for a potential stake in the company, according to sources within merchant banking. If the deal goes through, it could involve anything from a minority stake up to a 50 per cent share, primarily through new capital infusion, said those aware of the development.

An e-mail to Excel Entertainment and a query directed to co-founder Sidhwani did not elicit a response. Comcast also did not respond to email requests for comment.

The discussions with Excel come shortly after