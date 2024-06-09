Upgrading acquired Stelis unit to triple Syngene's biologics capacity

Biocon subsidiary Syngene International said that acquiring Stelis Biopharma's Unit 3, a biologics manufacturing facility, is expected to boost its production capacity by 250 per cent, a senior company official stated. Originally a vaccine production facility, Unit 3 is being repurposed to manufacture monoclonal antibodies.

Syngene had acquired a multi-modal biologics manufacturing facility from Stelis Biopharma Ltd as announced on July 4, 2023, for Rs 702 crore, and completed the deal around December 2023.

“Initially a vaccine production facility, it has been adapted meticulously over the past five to six months to meet the stringent requirements for antibody production. This strategic move