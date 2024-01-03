US pipeline to keep pharma major Lupin's revenues on healthy trajectory

The stock of pharma major Lupin is up 14 per cent over the last eight trading sessions and is trading at Rs 1,406 apiece. The gains are on expectations that margins will improve on the back of limited competition launches in the US and strong growth in the domestic market.

Given the triggers, some brokerages have increased their earnings per share estimates sharply, with the quantum rising the most in FY2026.

A key trigger for the stock is the launch of the generic version of Spiriva used in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

The company got the approval for the drug