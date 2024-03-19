Valuation concerns likely to limit gains for The Phoenix Mills stock

From its highs last month, the stock of mall developer and commercial real estate major, The Phoenix Mills, is down about 9 per cent. Though the company reported a steady performance in the December quarter, some brokerages had downgraded the stock citing valuation concerns. From the start of the year, the stock had surged about 30 per cent to its February highs before giving up a third of its gains. It is currently trading at Rs 2,647 a share.

Revenue performance in the December quarter for the company was better than estimates, led by the addition of four new malls and