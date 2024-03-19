Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Time to start buying small-cap, mid-cap stocks for the long-term: Analysts

From a near-term perspective, analysts at J.P Morgan expect the small-cap and mid-cap stocks to remain volatile in the coming weeks, with margin funding and investor flows adding to risks

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, stock picks
Web Exclusive Premium

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a sharp correction in the markets that saw the mid-and small-cap stocks take a beating in the last few weeks, analysts at slowing turning optimistic on these two market segments. They advise investors start selectively nibbling on these counters from a long-term perspective, but caution against sharp bouts of volatility in both these segments in the next few months.

ALSO READ: Better growth supports the case for small-caps in Asia: Jefferies

Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes logged their last intraday all-time highs of 49,780 and 16,691 levels respectively, on February 8 and then lost

Also Read

Stock of this music company has zoomed 250% in last 10 months

BSE SmallCap sinks 2%, MidCaps bleed too: IIFL Finance, MGL slump up to 20%

Mutual funds, ETFs or equity: Investment tips from experts for this Diwali

Despite JP Morgan move, analysts remain watchful of bank stocks; here's why

BSE Mid & SmallCap indices sink 3%: What's driving the underperformance?

JBM Auto surges 10% as arm bags Rs 7,500 cr order for 1,390 electric buses

BPCL, HPCL, IOC down for 3rd straight day; slip upto 25% from 52-week highs

Domino's, Subway supplier Chatha Foods' SME IPO opens today: Check details

Popular Vehicles and Services makes weak debut, falls 8% post listing

TCS slips 3% after 21 mn shares change hands in block deals on BSE

Topics : BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap Midcap smallcap BSE Midcap index BSE Smallcap index JP Morgan Market Outlook Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12r GenshinIncome Tax DepartmentWorld Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon