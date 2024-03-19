Time to start buying small-cap, mid-cap stocks for the long-term: Analysts

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes logged their last intraday all-time highs of 49,780 and 16,691 levels respectively, on February 8 and then lost

After a sharp correction in the markets that saw the mid-and small-cap stocks take a beating in the last few weeks, analysts at slowing turning optimistic on these two market segments. They advise investors start selectively nibbling on these counters from a long-term perspective, but caution against sharp bouts of volatility in both these segments in the next few months.

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

