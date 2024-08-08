Valuations, near-term headwinds keep brokerages cautious on Bosch

Auto component major Bosch reported a lower-than-expected performance in the June quarter. While revenue growth was weak at 4 per cent over the year-ago quarter, margin performance too was sub-par. Most brokerages are cautious on the outlook and have a sell rating. Some have also cut their FY25 and FY26 earnings estimates to factor in the Q1 performance, cost pressures, and near-term headwinds.

Sales growth of 4 per cent for the second-largest listed auto parts player by market capitalisation came from the mobility segment. Within this, the replacement market grew 8 per cent, led by demand for