Brookfield to invest $850 mn in development of renewable energy projects

Sun Pharma to buyout local partner Indi Pharma in Mexican subsidiary

Emami enters into definitive agreement to acquire 26% of Axiom Ayurveda

Over 8 million customers expected to shop during Myntra's festive sale

CRISIL revises outlook on Vedanta's loans from 'stable' to 'negative'

Volatility in Vedanta Resources bonds rises as group plans to reduce debt

Vedanta Resources needs to be proactive about refinancing $1 bn bond: S&P

Stay away from expensive M&As: Lenders to Anil Agarwal's Vedanta

Vedanta considering separate entities for businesses, says Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources and India-listed entity Vedanta over the last few months have appointed chiefs for each of its main businesses, a potential harbinger for the separation of businesses

