Vedanta slumps 15% from Sept 30 peak: Blip or a bearish turn for stock?

After climbing to a record high of Rs 523 on September 30, shares of commodity major Vedanta have come off over 15 per cent amid a fall in the overall markets. The Anil Agarwal-led firm’s latest slump comes after its stock price doubled over the past one year.

Is it a blip or a trend reversal?

Most analysts are upbeat on the counter driven by Vedanta’s strong showing during the second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2 FY25), which has improved earnings visibility over the medium term. Furthermore, operational efficiencies, capacity expansion, debt reduction, attractive dividend payouts and ongoing demerger are