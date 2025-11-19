Ventive Hospitality to invest ₹2,000 crore to expand leisure portfolio

With a capital expenditure capacity of around Rs 2,000 crore for a period of five years, Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality plans to scale its presence in more leisure destinations in India after its recent acquisition of Hilton Goa Resort from Soham Leisure Ventures.

This follows the hotel asset management firm investing over Rs 110 crore in Soham Leisure Ventures, as per its stock exchange filing. In July, it had announced a partnership with global hotel brand Marriott International for seven luxury and upscale hotels in India and Sri Lanka, adding 1,548 rooms to its portfolio. Currently,