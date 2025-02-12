Verint to increase India workforce to 1k by FY26 end, hire in R&D roles

Global customer experience automation company Verint plans to increase its India workforce size to 1,000 by the end of the next financial year, with an aim to hire at least 300 more people in research and development roles, the company’s global chief technology officer, Rob Scudiere, told Business Standard.

A majority of these hires will be in engineering, data sciences, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud operations, he said.

“There are two dimensions to it. One is helping brands lower costs, and the other is helping their revenues. The GIC is an integral part of ensuring that we are harnessing the