Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Verint to increase India workforce to 1k by FY26 end, hire in R&D roles

Verint to increase India workforce to 1k by FY26 end, hire in R&D roles

A majority of these hires will be in engineering, data sciences, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud operations, the company's global chief technology officer said

Jobs, Job creation
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global customer experience automation company Verint plans to increase its India workforce size to 1,000 by the end of the next financial year, with an aim to hire at least 300 more people in research and development roles, the company’s global chief technology officer, Rob Scudiere, told Business Standard.
 
A majority of these hires will be in engineering, data sciences, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud operations, he said.
 
“There are two dimensions to it. One is helping brands lower costs, and the other is helping their revenues. The GIC is an integral part of ensuring that we are harnessing the
Topics : jobs Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon