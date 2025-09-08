Monday, September 08, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Policymaking lags company speed, says VinFast CEO on India EV scheme

Policymaking lags company speed, says VinFast CEO on India EV scheme

VinFast CEO Pham Sanh Chau said India's EV policy was notified after the firm had begun production, leaving it ineligible despite investments since March 2024

The Vietnamese automaker on Saturday launched the electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) VF6 at a starting price of Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and the electric SUV VF7 at a starting price of Rs 20.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

The process of policymaking does not match the speed at which companies move, said Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia. He noted that while firms like VinFast are already rolling out cars from its Indian factory, the government has only just notified the electric vehicle (EV) investment scheme that was drafted when the Vietnamese company first considered entering the country.
 
Last year, on March 15, the Ministry of Heavy Industries notified the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI), but detailed guidelines followed only on June 2, 2025 -- more than a year later --
