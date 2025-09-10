Any tweak in US student visa policy may dent biz: Yatra CEO Shringi

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs will not have any significant effect on India-related travel, but any changes to visa issuances for students can have an adverse impact on the segment, said a top executive at Yatra Online.

Dhruv Shringi, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) at Yatra Online, said, “We are hopeful that domestic travel demand can offset any impact of US tariffs. But the thing to lookout for is what happens to students' travel, which is a large and repeat segment. If the intake of Indian students in American universities goes down in the future, it can affect