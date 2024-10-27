Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Vistara-Air India merger: How these two distinct brands will blend

Vistara-Air India merger: How these two distinct brands will blend

Experts say the merged entity will draw on USPs of both firms

In about a fortnight, Vistara – known for its premium service – will take off on its final flight before merging into the legacy of Air India. Set for November 12, the merger has sparked discussions on how these two distinct brands will blend.
Premium

Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In about a fortnight, Vistara – known for its premium service – will take off on its final flight before merging into the legacy of Air India. Set for November 12, the merger has sparked discussions on how these two distinct brands will blend. 
 
Air India’s website highlights the merger with the tagline “Unveiling the possibilities,” while Vistara’s rea­ds, “#ToLimitlessPossibilities”. Des­pite a unified vision, branding experts point out the challenges of merging their unique selling points, customer approaches, and contrasting cultures.
 
“It’s a complex scenario. The two brands currently occupy opposite ends of the spectrum,” says Santosh E G, a
Topics : Air India Vistara merger

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon