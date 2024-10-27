Vistara-Air India merger: How these two distinct brands will blend

In about a fortnight, Vistara – known for its premium service – will take off on its final flight before merging into the legacy of Air India. Set for November 12, the merger has sparked discussions on how these two distinct brands will blend.

Air India’s website highlights the merger with the tagline “Unveiling the possibilities,” while Vistara’s rea­ds, “#ToLimitlessPossibilities”. Des­pite a unified vision, branding experts point out the challenges of merging their unique selling points, customer approaches, and contrasting cultures.

“It’s a complex scenario. The two brands currently occupy opposite ends of the spectrum,” says Santosh E G, a