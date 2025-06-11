Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square targets 100,000 cases annually in India

Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square Spirits Limited, a premium Scottish spirits company, plans to debut in India with a sales target of 100,000 cases a year. The spirits brand has earmarked 30 per cent of the total global spend of £5-7 million, for India expansion and operations over the next twelve months, Oberoi told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

“India is a significant and strategic market for us. We have finalised agreements with our distributors, who have already secured access in seven states, with plans to expand to ten. The UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) has provided strong momentum for