Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square targets 100,000 cases annually in India

The Edinburgh-based company is preparing to expand across ten Indian states, including key markets like Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, and Maharashtra

Vivek Oberoi
In May, Oberoi acquired a 21 per cent stake in the company, which plans to launch in India this year, leveraging the UK-India FTA as a key incentive.

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Vivek Oberoi-backed Rutland Square Spirits Limited, a premium Scottish spirits company, plans to debut in India with a sales target of 100,000 cases a year. The spirits brand has earmarked 30 per cent of the total global spend of £5-7 million, for India expansion and operations over the next twelve months, Oberoi told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.   
“India is a significant and strategic market for us. We have finalised agreements with our distributors, who have already secured access in seven states, with plans to expand to ten. The UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) has provided strong momentum for
