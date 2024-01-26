Vodafone Idea may post marginal revenue growth in Q3, say analysts

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is expected to post marginal improvement in its revenues for the December quarter of 2023-24 despite a sustained erosion of subscribers, analysts said.

Increasing expenses led to the telco major reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 8,746 crore in Q2FY24, which was 15.2 per cent higher on an annual basis. Meanwhile, the net loss stood at Rs 7,837 crore in Q1FY24.

Vi’s results for the third quarter are set to be announced on Monday.

“We expect ARPU to rise 2.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to touch Rs 146 in Q3FY24 vs Rs 142 in Q2FY24 aided