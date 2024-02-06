Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Volume outlook remains strong for Varun Beverages after stellar Q3 results

The Indian market led on the volume front, experiencing a growth of 19 per cent, while international markets posted a 16 per cent growth

Varun Beverages
Premium

Varun Beverages

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Led by robust volume growth, Varun Beverages posted a better-than-estimated performance in the 2023-24 October-December quarter. As one of PepsiCo’s largest franchisees globally, the company achieved a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth, with volumes accounting for about 17 per cent, and the remaining being realisation gains.

A strong third-quarter performance led to a 3.5 per cent rise in the stock price in Tuesday’s trade, reaching Rs 1,347.45 per share.

The Indian market led on the volume front, experiencing a growth of 19 per cent, while international markets posted a 16 per cent growth. Realisation growth was driven by a better

Also Read

Varun Beverages Ltd to acquire The Beverage Company for Rs 1,320 cr

Burger King likely to sign deal with Coca-Cola; may end tie-up with Pepsi

BevCo's acquisition to aid Varun Beverages' market share, EPS: Analysts

Double-digit volume growth in beverages category in India: PepsiCo

Rural penetration, capacity gains to drive Varun Beverages' growth

Maruti aims to open 100 Nexa service workshops in non-urban areas in FY25

Petronet signs a new long-term agreement to source LNG from Qatar

Maruti launches compact format Nexa service workshops for non-urban areas

Maruti ordered to refund car's price as airbag did not deploy in accident

Swiss GRC targets revenue of $10 million from Indian market in FY25

Topics : Varun Beverages shares Varun Beverages growth Volumes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon