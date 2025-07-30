Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / W Health Ventures announces $70 mn fund II focused on healthcare firms

W Health Ventures announces $70 mn fund II focused on healthcare firms

Fund II will invest and back about eight to 10 new companies over the next four years

Doctor, Medical, Health care
premium

Early-stage venture capital firm W Health Ventures has announced a $70 million (₹610 crore) second fund focused on building healthcare companies. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Early-stage venture capital firm W Health Ventures has announced a $70 million (₹610 crore) second fund focused on building healthcare companies from scratch in India.
 
Fund II will invest and back about eight to 10 new companies over the next four years.
 
“Seed stage fund of $70 million usually caters to 25 investments but we are doing about eight to 10 investments with a commitment to build and scale two companies per year in the next four years. We have narrowed our focus on single-specialty healthcare companies and business-to-business (B2B) AI-enabled services in the US–India corridor,” Pankaj Jethwani, managing partner,
Topics : Healthcare sector Health sector fundings
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon