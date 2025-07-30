W Health Ventures announces $70 mn fund II focused on healthcare firms

Early-stage venture capital firm W Health Ventures has announced a $70 million (₹610 crore) second fund focused on building healthcare companies from scratch in India.

Fund II will invest and back about eight to 10 new companies over the next four years.

“Seed stage fund of $70 million usually caters to 25 investments but we are doing about eight to 10 investments with a commitment to build and scale two companies per year in the next four years. We have narrowed our focus on single-specialty healthcare companies and business-to-business (B2B) AI-enabled services in the US–India corridor,” Pankaj Jethwani, managing partner,