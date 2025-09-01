Walmart in no rush to bring Gen AI shopping assistant Sparky to India

Walmart has yet to set a timeline for introducing its customer-facing Gen AI agent Sparky in Flipkart, its subsidiary in India, the chief technology officer of Walmart International said.

The world’s largest retailer, which launched the agent in June, expects Sparky to join its growing suite of generative AI-powered shopping capabilities, which currently include search within the navigation bar, summaries of product reviews, product descriptions and product comparisons.

“We haven’t specifically put a timeline for it. But our approach is that all the operating Walmart markets should benefit from it. It may