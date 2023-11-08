Sensex (-0.03%)
64942.40 -16.29
Nifty (-0.03%)
19406.70 -5.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6131.25 + 26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40049.80 + 112.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43737.90 + 118.50
Heatmap

Walmart readies 'Open Call' in India on way to $10 bn a year export target

'The category expansion over the last 15 years has been incredible …The ingenuity, the grit, the education of the labour force are a strategic advantage in India'

Andrea Albright, Executive vice president (sourcing), Walmart
Premium

Andrea Albright, Executive vice president (sourcing), Walmart

Aryaman GuptaNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 6:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Retail major Walmart is looking at an India-first opportunity on sourcing for the world as it readies to host a never-before mega sellers’ summit in New Delhi on February 14 and 15 next year. This is the first India outing for the Bentonville-headquartered group’s flagship summit and the second outside of America. Typically an annual American event held in the US for about a decade, the sellers’ meet was held in Mexico last April, breaking from the past.        

In a conversation with Business Standard here on Tuesday, Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President – Sourcing, Walmart, said the India meet would be “much broader in scale” compared to the earlier summits in the US and Mexico. With its focus

Also Read

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

Top headlines: Walmart buys more stake in Flipkart, no-confidence motion

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

Dish needs wash: What does Tata Play tell us about DTH, cable TV's future?

Accounting company PwC plans to cut around 600 jobs in UK: Report

Amazon launches programme for deliveries via electric vehicles in India

India's patent applications jump by 31.6%, ahead of some rich countries

Hero MotoCorp to foray into European market with EV range next year

Topics : Walmart stores Walmart India export norms Flipkart Indian retail sector

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 6:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon