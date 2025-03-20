WazirX parent verifies platform assets, liabilities before creditor voting

Zettai, the parent firm of embattled crypto exchange WazirX, on Thursday said it had completed the verification of platform assets and liabilities ahead of the company’s creditor voting to approve a scheme of arrangement.

The company said the assessment was conducted by independent assessors such as Joshua Taylor, care of Alvarez & Marsal (SE Asia) Pte Ltd, and Henry Anthony Chambers, care of Alvarez & Marsal Disputes & Investigations.

The independent assessors (IA) verified the existence, control, and quantity of the platform assets. These include net liquid assets in custody with digital asset company BitGo in four crypto exchanges and